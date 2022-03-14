City held by Palace, gives Liverpool hope in EPL title race

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has given Liverpool further hope in the English Premier League title race by stumbling against Crystal Palace for the second time this season. A 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park extended City’s lead to four points but second-placed Liverpool has a game in hand in its quest to reclaim the title from Pep Guardiola’s team. The top two also meet at City’s Etihad Stadium on April 10. Palace has taken four points off City this season having beaten the champions 2-0 away on Oct. 30. That was the last time City failed to score in the league. Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne struck the post for City.