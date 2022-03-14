Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes demanding changes

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

A group of 82 Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes asked again for the immediate resignation of their national federation’s CEO and high performance director. They also reiterated a need for an independent investigation into claims of a toxic culture within the teams. These are at least the second known instances of the athletes’ group calling for the departures of CEO Sarah Storey and high performance director Chris Le Bihan. The federation’s board has offered mediation instead, which the athletes say isn’t enough.