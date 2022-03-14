AP source: Lions agree to terms with Tracy Walker, Tim Boyle

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with starting safety Tracy Walker and backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the moves had not been announced. Detroit’s decision to keep Walker is significant, showing general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell believe in one of the players drafted and developed by the franchise’s previous front office. The Lions say they signed four of their free agents, retaining linebackers Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion Hamilton along with safeties C.J. Moore and Jalen Elliott.