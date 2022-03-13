Tears, swears as Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics retired Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 in a postgame ceremony after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Garnett let out a couple of curses and even a few tears as he became the 24th Celtic with a retired number. Former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Paul Pierce said Garnett changed the culture of the Celtics when he arrived in 2007. They joined with Ray Allen to win a title in their first season together. Garnett joined Pierce and Allen in a hug and called for Allen’s number to be retired next.