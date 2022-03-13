Odermatt leads Schmid, Kristoffersen in World Cup GS

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt posted the fastest time in the opening run of the penultimate men’s World Cup giant slalom of the season. He locked up the discipline title the day before. The Swiss skier was 0.22 seconds faster than Alexander Schmid of Germany. Henrik Krisoffersen was 0.30 behind in third. The Norwegian won Saturday’s GS. Odermatt is 269 points ahead of Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall standings. A win by Odermatt Sunday would leave Kilde with only a mathematical chance to win the globe.