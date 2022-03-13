Kings’ Quick gets win in 700th game, LA beats Florida 3-2

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kings’ goaltender Jonathan Quick was playing in his 700th game and stopped Anthony Duclair’s shot during the fifth round of the shootout to give Los Angeles a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Trevor Moore scored in the fifth round for the Kings. It is the first time in 31 games the Panthers have not won when leading after two periods. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe also made their shots in the shootout. Rasmus Kupari and Martin Frk scored for Los Angeles. Quick made 28 saves. Eetu Luostarinen and Brandon Montour accounted for the Panthers’ goal. Spencer Knight stopped 34 shots.