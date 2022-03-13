Illinois St. women rally in 4th quarter, win MVC tournament

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Juliunn Redmond scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter when Illinois State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 50-48 for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title. The fourth-seeded Redbirds will make their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2008. Maya Wong added 15 points for Illinois State, which lost its two regular-season meetings to Northern Iowa. Karli Rucker, who had six points early in the fourth quarter, finished with 16 to lead the Panthers.