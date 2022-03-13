Hertha Berlin fires coach in bid to stave off relegation

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has fired Tayfun Korkut as coach in a desperate attempt to stave off a humiliating Bundesliga relegation. Korkut had been given every chance to turn around Hertha’s fortunes after he replaced club favorite Pál Dárdai last November. But Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach was the team’s fifth consecutive defeat and it left the “Old Lady” second last in the division in a direct relegation spot. Korkut’s successor will be the team’s seventh coach since investor Lars Windhorst began backing the club in June 2019. Windhorst has seen no return on his total investments of 374 million euros in Hertha.