Haaland, Reyna back as Dortmund cuts Bayern’s lead at top

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna returned from injury as Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to seven points with a 1-0 win over coronavirus-hit Arminia Bielefeld. Marius Wolf’s first-half goal was enough for Dortmund to re-inject a measure of excitement into the title race with eight rounds left. Dortmund still has a game in hand on Bayern and can further reduce the nine-time defending champions’ lead to four points on Wednesday with a win at Mainz in their postponed match. Bayer Leverkusen lost 1-0 at home to Cologne in their derby earlier but the defeat was overshadowed by a serious injury to young Germany star Florian Wirtz.