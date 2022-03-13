Skip to Content
Grizzlies lead for all but 25 seconds in win over Thunder

By JUSTIN MARTINEZ
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies fended off a late push by the Oklahoma City Thunder to earn a 125-118 win. Memphis trailed for a total of 25 seconds. Six other Grizzlies scored in double digits, including 18 from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 17 from Ja Morant. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and seven assists. Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has lost six of its last seven games.

Associated Press

