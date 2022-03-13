Georgia hires Mike White from Florida to replace fired Crean

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

Georgia has hired Mike White from Florida to provide new leadership to its basketball program only three days after firing Tom Crean. White’s hiring was approved by Georgia’s athletic association’s executive board in a telephone meeting Sunday. White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record. The Gators finished .500 or better in conference games in each season under White, a mark never reached by Georgia with Crean. In four seasons, Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games.