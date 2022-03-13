Durant criticizes NYC mayor on mandate after Irving attends

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to figure out what the Nets feel is a confusing vaccine mandate that now allows Kyrie Irving to attend but not play in their home games. Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center for the first time this season on Sunday, sitting across from the Nets bench to watch Brooklyn beat the New York Knicks 110-107. Durant scored a season-high 53 points, then took aim at Adams with his postgame comments, even saying the mayor just wanted attention. Durant says it’s “ridiculous” that an unvaccinated person can be in the arena but not be allowed to play.