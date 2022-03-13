Brent Sass maintains lead as Iditarod reaches Bering Sea ice

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, but he must hold off the defending champion as mushers have reached the Bering Sea sea coast and its treacherous ice. Sass breezed through the checkpoint in the village of Shaktoolik on Sunday morning, staying only eight minutes. According to GPS trackers each musher carries, Sass has a lead of just over 10 miles on Dallas Seavey. But the GPS data also showed Seavey running at a faster clip even though he is mushing with two fewer dogs than the 12 Sass has in harness. Aaron Burmeister is in third place, but about 40 miles behind Seavey.