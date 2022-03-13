Arizona’s Lloyd leads Wildcats’ rapid rise to a No. 1 seed

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

First-year Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has the Wildcats’ rapid rise to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were unranked to start the year and weren’t expected to contend for the Pac-12 title. Lloyd took over a program trying to emerge from the shadow of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. This new-group of Wildcats is working to remove the stain and Arizona will headline the South Region bracket as a Final Four favorite. The bracket includes Villanova as a No. 2 seed and Tennessee as a No. 3 seed. It also includes first-time tournament teams in Bryant and Longwood.