Texas A&M-CC beats SE Louisiana 73-65, wins Southland title

KATY, Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix and Jalen Jackson each had 13 points and five assists, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years with a 73-65 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference tournament championship. San Antonio native and first-year coach Steve Lutz, who spent the previous four seasons as an assistant at Purdue, gets the fourth-seeded Islanders to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. The Islanders took the lead for good with 16:10 to play, but the second-seeded Lions stayed within single digits until the final minute. Keon Clergeot scored 18 points for SE Louisiana (19-14).