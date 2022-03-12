Rangers trade INF Kiner-Falefa to Twins for catcher Garver

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

The Texas Rangers have traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa, their starting shortstop last season who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager. The Rangers sent Kiner-Falefa and a minor league pitcher to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver. Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove playing third base during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for the Rangers. They then moved him to shortstop and traded Elvis Andrus, their starting shortstop for 12 seasons and the only remaining player from their two World Series teams. Texas before the MLB lockout signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.