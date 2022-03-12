No. 18 Houston to AAC title game with 86-66 win over Tulane

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and 18th-ranked Houston advanced to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game with an 86-66 semifinal win over Tulane. Josh Carlton added 16 points for the Cougars, who improved to 28-5 and matched their victory total from last season when they made it to the Final Four. J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Jaylen Forbes had 19 points and seven rebounds for Tulane, which fell to 14-15.