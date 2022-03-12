McLaren F1 signs American driver Herta for testing program

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

American racer Colton Herta has been signed as a test driver for Formula One team McLaren as part of its 2022 program. Herta turns 22 at the end of the month and currently competes in IndyCar for Andretti Autosport. Michael and Mario Andretti both believe the second-generation racer is F1 material and would like to move him to the series should Michael Andretti land an F1 team. In the meantime, McLaren will use Herta under new F1 regulations that allow teams to test 1-year-old cars. The Californian does not have the necessary points required to obtain the FIA license required to compete in F1.