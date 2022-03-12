LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and ‘shroud of negativity’

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade after receiving formal allegations of serious NCAA violations this week. The university announced the decision Saturday in a joint statement from President William F. Tate and Athletic Director Scott Woodward. The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game. The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach. LSU has gone 22-11 this season.