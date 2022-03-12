Defending MLS Cup champ NYCFC beats Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Callens scored a goal — the first this season for the defending MLS Cup champions — and New York City FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal. Santiago Rodriguez added what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 20th minute for NYCFC (1-1-1). Talles Magno scored in the 64th minute and Thiago Andrade found the net in the 83rd to cap the scoring for NYCFC. Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the 52nd minute for Montreal, which has lost three straight to open the season.