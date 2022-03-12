BUBBLE WATCH: Virginia Tech 1 win from automatic bid

By The Associated Press

No. 7 Duke faces Virginia Tech in the title game of the ACC Tournament. It’s a chance for retiring Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski to win this event for a record 16th time, but it’s also a huge game for the Hokies, who may need the automatic bid to make the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Tech is trying to become the second team to win this tournament with four victories in four days. The Hokies beat No. 25 North Carolina in the semifinals and have won 12 of their last 14 games to put themselves in the at-large conversation.