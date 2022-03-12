Bill Tuiloma scores in Timbers’ 1-0 victory over Austin

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Tuiloma scored on a diving header in the second half and the Portland Timbers handed Austin its first loss of the season with a 1-0 victory Saturday night. Tuiloma’s goal came off Yimmi Chara’s free kick in the 62nd minute to keep Portland undefeated in its first three matches of the year. Austin got off to a hot start, with 10 combined goals in its first two games. Portland got back-to-back draws in its first two matches, against New England and LAFC.