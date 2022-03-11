Veteran coach Bradley making early impact for Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — While Toronto has yet to record a win in its first two games under Bob Bradley, the veteran coach is already making a difference. Players say Bradley challenges them to think more about their actions and options on the field. Bradley has coached five Major League Soccer teams in addition to clubs in France, Norway and England’s Premier League and the U.S. and Egyptian national teams. Toronto visits high-scoring Columbus on Saturday.