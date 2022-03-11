Sainz tops F1 testing in Bahrain, Magnussen back for Haas

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has set the fastest time during Formula One preseason testing ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton had the fourth-best time in his new-look Mercedes and was 0.6 seconds slower than Sainz. Kevin Magnussen was back for Haas in the place of fired Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Nicholas Latifi had a scare when the brakes on his Williams burst into flames. The Canadian grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped stewards put out the fire that engulfed the rear of his car. There is one more day of testing before the season begins in Bahrain on March 20.