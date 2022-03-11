Penguins’ GM Hextall not in a rush ahead of trade deadline

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall doesn’t sound like a man in a hurry to make a deal. While Hextall said he will explore options to upgrade his team’s roster by the March 21 trade deadline, he added he won’t make a trade just to make a trade. The Penguins are comfortably in a position to make the playoffs for the 16th straight season. Hextall said he likes his team’s depth but added he would like Pittsburgh’s secondary scorers to make an effort to get to the net to break out of their respective slumps.