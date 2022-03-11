No. 13 UCLA beats No. 21 USC 69-59 in Pac-12 semifinals

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 19 points, Jules Bernard added 15 and No. 13 UCLA beat No. 21 Southern California 69-59 in the Pac-12 semifinals. The second-seeded Bruins shut down the Trojans defensively to lead by eight at halftime and kept them at bay with a sterling offensive second half. Tyger Campbell added 14 points to help send UCLA into Saturday’s title game against No. 2 Arizona. The Trojans had fewer than the 23 turnovers that plagued them in the quarterfinals against Washington, but spent most of the first half in an offensive funk. Boogie Ellis tried to keep the third-seeded Trojans in it, hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 27 points.