Neuendorf elected president of German soccer federation

BONN (AP) — Bernd Neuendorf has been elected president of the German soccer federation. The move signals a new beginning after several previous leaders departed under a cloud. The 60-year-old Neuendorf defeated Peter Peters 193-50 at an assembly in Bonn. Neuendorf said in a speech before the vote that he wants to “do everything for this association to calm down again” after turbulent years. The last president resigned weeks after comparing one of the federation’s vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge. He was the latest of four presidents to leave office amid scandal in recent years.