N. Arizona’s Nur sets NCAA indoor record in 5000 meters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Northern Arizona’s Abdihamid Nur set the meet record in the men’s 5000 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships. Rachel Baxter, the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor women’s champion, won the pole vault with a personal best 15-1 3/4. The Virginia Tech senior broke the conference record last month with a vault of 15-1 1/2 to win her fourth consecutive ACC crown. Florida’s Jasmine Moore and Monae’ Nichols of Texas Tech each jumped 21-6 3/4, but Moore won the long jump with a second-best effort of 21-6 1/4. Nichols next-best mark was 21-5 1/2. Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod of Tennessee finished 1-2 in the long jump at 26 feet and 25-10 1/2, respectively.