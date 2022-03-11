J.R. Hildebrand to race ovals and Indianapolis 500 for Foyt

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

A.J. Foyt Racing has hired veteran J.R. Hildebrand to race the ovals on the IndyCar schedule beginning next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Hildebrand will share the No. 11 Chevrolet with Tatiana Calderón. Calderón is the only woman in the IndyCar field and she is scheduled to drive the street and road courses. Hildebrand will compete in the five ovals on IndyCar’s schedule. He’s made 11 consecutive starts in the Indianapolis 500 and raced last year at Indy with Foyt. Hildebrand nearly won the Indy 500 in 2011 as a rookie but crashed exiting the final turn. He finished second.