Grand jury looks at Deshaun Watson sex assault allegations

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has begun considering evidence gathered during a police investigation of sexual assault and harassment claims against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The start of the grand jury’s work on Friday came on the same day that attorneys for 22 women were set to begin questioning Watson during depositions that are part of lawsuits they’ve filed against him. The presentation of evidence and testimony before the grand jury was taking place about a year after the women started filing their suits. The alleged sexual misconduct happened during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Watson has denied the accusations.