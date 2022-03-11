Akron upsets top-seeded Toledo 70-62 in MAC semifinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 26 points and Ali Ali added 13, leading fourth-seeded Akron to a 70-62 upset of top-seeded Toledo in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament. The Zips avenged a regular-season loss on Jan. 28 to Toledo and moved into Saturday’s title game, where they’ll play the winner of the second semifinal between Kent State and Ohio for the MAC’s automatic NCAA bid. The Rockets had their six-game winning streak stopped. More importantly, they’ll likely extend their NCAA Tournament drought to 42 years. Toledo last made the NCAA field in 1980 and despite its 26-7 record, the MAC is unlikely to have a second team invited.