Sam Reinhart has 6th hat trick, Panthers beat Flyers 6-3

By TIM REYNOLDS
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his sixth career hat trick, Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to five games, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad each had four assists for Florida. Anthony Duclair also scored and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida, which tied a season best by scoring three times on the power play. James van Riemsdyk, Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers.

