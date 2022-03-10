Skip to Content
Miami beats BC at buzzer in OT to advance to ACC semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Miller scored on a transition layup as time ran out in overtime to give fourth-seeded Miami a 71-69 win over 13th-seeded Boston College in an ACC tournament quarterfinal. BC took possession with 33.7 seconds left in overtime but Makai Ashton-Langford’s shot in the paint was short. Sam Waardenburg grabbed the rebound and passed to Charlie Moore who hit a streaking Miller for the game-winner. The Hurricanes earned a semifinal matchup with top seed and seventh-ranked Duke on Friday. Kameron McGusty scored 16 points and Moore and Isaiah Wong 15 each for Miami. Quinten Post scored 14 points to lead the the Eagles. 

