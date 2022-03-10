Skip to Content
Gaudreau has hat trick in Flames’ 4-1 win over Lightning

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had his sixth career hat trick to extend his point streak to seven games and the Calgary Flames beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, which is 15-2-1 in its last 18 games. The Flames are 13-1-1 in their last 15 games at home. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots to improve to 27-11-6 on the season. Alex Killorn scored for Tampa Bay, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves.

