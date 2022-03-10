Fleetwood, Hoge share early lead at storm-delayed Players

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge share the lead after a long and wet start to The Players Championship. At this rate, they might not play again until Saturday and might not even share the lead. Only 66 players managed to finish the round at the TPC Sawgrass. Overnight rain led to a one-hour delay at the start. More storms stopped play for just over four hours in the middle of the day. Twelve players never even hit the first tee shot. The first round resumes in the morning with a forecast of just as much rain Friday.