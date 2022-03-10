Colorado reaches semis again, beats Oregon in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evan Battey had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jabari Walker added 18 points and 16 rebounds for his 17th double-double this season and fourth-seeded Colorado beat No. 5 seed Oregon 80-69 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Colorado advances to the semifinals on Friday for the third time in four seasons, and will try to beat top-seeded and second-ranked Arizona for a second time this season after winning 79-63 at home on Feb. 26. Walker completed a three-point play for a 63-56 lead, and he sank a 3-pointer early in the shot clock to make it 72-63 with 4:02 remaining. Colorado led by at least eight points the rest of the way. Quincy Guerrier had a season-high 25 points and 13 rebounds for Oregon.