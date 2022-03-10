Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:03 PM

Cole leads No. 20 UConn past Seton Hall to Big East semis

KION 2020

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 points to lead No. 20 Connecticut into the Big East Tournament semifinals with a 62-52 win over Seton Hall on Thursday night. Myles Cale led Seton Hall with 17 points. The sixth-seeded Pirates snapped a six-game winning streak. The Huskies next play No. 8 Villanova with a berth in the Big East Tournament championship game on the line. The teams split the season series, with each team winning at home.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content