Chelsea wins 3-1 at Norwich on turbulent day for the Blues

NORWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea overcame the chaos of a turbulent day off the pitch to grind out a 3-1 win at Norwich and stay in the driving seat for Champions League qualification. The Blues took to the field at Carrow Road hours after learning owner Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK Government and had his assets frozen. It meant Chelsea required a special licence to even play the midweek game, but goals by Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz still clinched all three points. Teemu Pukki’s 69th-minute penalty set up a nervy finale before Havertz’s late strike.