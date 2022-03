CLEVELAND — Ali Ali had 19 points and Greg Tribble made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left and fourth-seeded Akron edged fifth-seeded Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tourney on Thursday. Buffalo missed a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go. Tribble was fouled as he drove to the basket. Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls on Thursday with 17 points and seven rebounds.