USC signs Andy Enfield to 6-year contract extension

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Enfield’s success in turning around Southern California’s basketball program has earned him a six-year contract extension. Athletic director Mike Bohn announced that the extension runs through the 2027-28 season. The 21st-ranked Trojans open play in the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. The team is 25-6 overall, having set a record for regular-season victories. Enfield has an overall record of 182-116 in his ninth season. He was named Pac-12 coach of the year last season. That’s when USC advanced to the Elite Eight for just the second time in 67 years.