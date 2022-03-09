Randle, Knicks win in Dallas again, blowing out Mavs 107-77

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 26 points against his hometown team and the New York Knicks won for the fifth consecutive time in Dallas, blowing out the Mavericks 107-77. RJ Barrett added 18 points for the Knicks, who won their third straight following a seven-game losing streak. The Mavericks missed their first 19 3-point shots while falling behind by 28. Dallas trailed 61-34 at the break as a five-game winning streak ended. Luka Doncic scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter. Dallas got within 14 before Randle steadied the Knicks.