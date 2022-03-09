Pelicans’ Ingram out another week with hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans say leading scorer Brandon Ingram will be sidelined at least another week with a hamstring injury that already has caused him to miss two games. The club says an MRI revealed a mild strain of the injured hamstring and that Ingram would be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Ingram has averaged 22.8 points in 50 games this season. The Pelicans are in the midst of a four-game home stand in which Ingram is not expected to play at all. New Orleans also is trying to maintain a tenuous hold on the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference.