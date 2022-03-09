Maddox 3 lifts Virgina Tech to 76-75 OT win over Clemson

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma. PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT. Hall missed an opportunity to push Clemson’s lead to three by making 1 of 2 foul shots, setting the stage for Maddox. No. 7 seed Virginia Tech advances to play No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday.