BUBBLE WATCH: Michigan-Indiana game critical for both teams

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Michigan coach Juwan Howard returns from a five-game suspension as the Wolverines face Indiana at Indianapolis in a Big Ten Tournament game with major ramifications for both teams. Michigan entered Wednesday as a No. 10 seed in BracketMatrix.com’s average of various projected brackets across the country. Indiana was one of the top teams projected to miss the 68-team field according to the BracketMatrix average. Other games with huge bubble implications include Florida facing Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and Notre Dame meeting Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.