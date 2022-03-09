Arizona Cardinals release veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, freeing up salary-cap space. The team will gain $6.5 million in cap room by cutting Hicks, who spent the last three years with the Cardinals after playing for Philadelphia from 2015-18. Hicks had requested a trade a year ago, but was kept by Arizona and eventually beat out first-round draft pick Zaven Collins at inside LB. Hicks had a very solid season in which he made 116 tackles, a career-best four sacks, seven tackles for loss, had five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.