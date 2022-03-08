Wilson, Wagner exits sign of major change ahead for Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — With two brush strokes over the span of about 10 hours, the Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to giant foundations of their Super Bowl history. Gone is quarterback Russell Wilson, traded to Denver in a blockbuster move. Gone is Bobby Wagner, the defensive stalwart and likely future Hall of Famer, released as part of a salary cap squeeze. The Seahawks are headed for a significant rebuild after the decision to move on from two of their key pieces.