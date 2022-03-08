West helps Louisville oust Georgia Tech in ACC tourney 84-74

NEW YORK (AP) — Jarrod West made two clutch 3-pointers late, scoring 20 points and adding four steals, to help Louisville hold off a furious rally by Georgia Tech in an 84-74 victory in the first round of the ACC tournament. El Ellis hit a 3-pointer to extend the Louisville lead to 67-40 with 12:07 left, but Michael Devoe scored eight straight points in a 19-0 run to pull the Yellow Jackets within 67-59 at the 6:47 mark. A layup by Malik Williams ended Louisville’s 5:47 scoring drought and pushed its lead back to 10. Miles Kelly scored six straight points for the Yellow Jackets and his dunk and a free throw by Dallan Coleman cut the deficit to 73-68 with 2:57 to go. But West buried 3s on back-to-back possessions for the Cardinals and Georgia Tech got no closer.