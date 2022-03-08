Transparency on PGA Tour has different meaning for players

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Transparency is the latest buzz word on the PGA Tour in light of the challenge from various rival golf leagues. Now if players can agree on what that means. Patrick Cantlay says players can feel in the dark because it’s their responsibility to ask questions. Rory McIlroy wonders if it’s time for the tour to be more transparent when it comes to announcing discipline. In other golf notes, five players in their 20s occupy the top five spots in the world ranking. And Xander Schauffele isn’t sure where his Olympic gold medal is because his parents are always showing it off.