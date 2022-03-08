She’s Back: PFL signs undefeated Harrison to new deal

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Kayla Harrison is headed back to the PFL. Harrison is a two-time $1 million prize champion in the Professional Fighters League lightweight championship. She signed a multi-year deal with the company she’s called home since 2018. The 31-year-old Harrison had been courted by MMA promotions Bellator and UFC and the prospect of better fights against stiffer competition enticed her to consider jumping ship. Harrison is 12-0 over her professional career. Her lone fight outside the PFL banner was in 2020 when the promotion took a year off because of the pandemic.