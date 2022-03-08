Rigoni, Jones spark Quinnipiac past Marist in MAAC tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni had a season-high 26 points and Dezi Jones just missed a triple-double as Quinnipiac romped to a 77-52 victory over Marist in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. Jones finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats (13-16). Ricardo Wright had 14 points for the Red Foxes (14-16). Quinnipiac advances to play No. 3 seed Siena in the quarterfinals on Thursday.